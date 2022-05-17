South prevail in Price Club under-19 cricket classic

The South cricketers who won the Price Club Under-19 Cricket Classic. - TT CRICKET BOARD

AN UNBEATEN 85 from captain Rajeev Ramnath steered South to a 15-run victory over North in the North/South Price Club Under-19 Cricket Classic at National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Monday.

Ramnath’s knock led his team to a competitive 244/9 in 50 overs, before North replied with 229/9.

Ramnath, batting at four, struck ten fours in his 90-ball innings and opener Justin Jagessar anchored with 36 off 57 balls.

Bowling for North, Andrew Rambaran snatched 3/57 in ten overs.

In response, opener Kyle Ramdoo guided the northerners to 93/1 in the 20th over.

However, when Ramdoo fell for a top score of 49 a collapse followed and North were reduced to 140/6 in the 33rd over.

Ramdoo hit four fours and one six in his 61-ball innings.

The North lower-order batsmen showed resistance, but fell 16 runs short of their target.

After Zachary Siewah scored 29 off 47 deliveries, the pair of Joshua James and Abdullah Cambridge added 42 runs for the last wicket.

James ended on 27 not out off 23 deliveries and Cambridge contributed an unbeaten 20 off 16.

For South, Nick Ramlal and Kendall Poochoon ended with identical figures of 3/46 in ten overs.

Ricardo Chase was expensive, but he grabbed 2/35 in his five overs to help limit the North batsmen.

Ramnath was named player of the match.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

SOUTH 244/9 (50 overs) – Rajeev Ramnath 85 not out, Justin Jagessar 36; Andrew Rambaran 3/57 vs NORTH 229/9 (50 overs) – Kyle Ramdoo 49, Zachary Siewah 29, Joshua James 27 not out; Nick Ramlal 3/46, Kendall Poochoon 3/46, Ricardo Chase 2/35. South won by 15 runs.