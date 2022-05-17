Receptionist robbed in Arima doctor's office

A 66-year-old receptionist was robbed at knifepoint by a bandit at her Arima workplace on Monday afternoon.

Police said the woman was at the Hollis Avenue doctor's office where she worked at around 12.20 pm when she noticed a man in the waiting area.

When the other patients left, the man approached and grabbed her cellphone. He then pulled out a knife and stole $900 from a drawer behind her desk.

He told the receptionist to go into the doctor's examination room and threatened to kill her, then ran away.

Arima police were called in.