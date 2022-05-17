Prisoner jumps out of bus, injures head

File photo by Roger Jacob

A prisoner who tried to escape custody injured his head when he jumped out of a moving bus on Monday afternoon.

Police said the man was being transported with two other inmates in an Amalgamated Security prisoner transport bus at around 4.45 pm on the Uriah Butler Highway when he pried open a back door and jumped out.

When he fell he injured his head, face and one hand.

Police escorting the bus saw the fall and took the prisoner to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex, where he remained up to Tuesday morning under guard.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.