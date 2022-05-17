NGC chairman Enill is new High Commissioner to Guyana

National Gas Company chairman and TT's High Commissioner to Guyana Conrad Enill. FILE PHOTO -

CHAIRMAN of the National Gas Company (NGC) Conrad Enill has been appointed TT's High Commissioner to Guyana.

A release from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs confirmed Enill's new posting on Tuesday, adding that during a brief presentation ceremony held recently, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne presented Enill with his instrument of appointment.

Browne reportedly thanked Enill for his willingness to serve Trinidad and Tobago and indicated that the new High Commissioner would be guided by Government’s policy framework, which underscores that the ministry and its diplomatic network of overseas missions must be the frontline of projecting the interests of TT.

Enill has considerable experience in the areas of energy, finance and business, having served previously as an energy minister (2007-2010); a minister in the Ministry of Finance (2001- 2006); and a senior lecturer at the Arthur Lok Jack Global Graduate School of Business. He is the current Chairman of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago.