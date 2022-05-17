Jabloteh stay second in Tiger Tanks U-20 tourney

Jayden Moore (left) of Police Youths and Jabari Forbes of Club Sando vie to get control of the ball during their Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational Tournament, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

SAN JUAN Jabloteh maintained second position on the Trinidad standings, in the Tiger Tanks Men’s Under-20 Invitational Tournament, after they defeated AC Port of Spain 2-1 at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on Sunday.

A third-minute strike from J’Lon Matthews sent Jabloteh ahead early on. Three minutes into the second period, Kerry Headley sent them 2-0 up.

AC Port of Spain’s Eziquel Armstrong pulled one back in the 56th minute but Jabloteh held on to the end to secure their fourth win in five matches.

In the only other match on Sunday, bottom-order teams Celdonia AIA (four points) and W Connection FC (two points) played to a stalemate at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

After five rounds, Jabloteh (12 points) trail the undefeated Defence Force (15 points) on the Trinidad standings while Trendsetter Hawks FA (nine points) round off the top three.

On Saturday, Defence Force continued their flawless form by getting past seventh place Central FC 2-0 at the same venue.

Trendsetter Hawks also cruised past sixth-ranked Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 3-0 later on while fourth-ranked Club Sando also beat fifth place Police FC 2-0 at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium.

On the Tobago standings, St Clair’s Coaching School (11 points) remain top after a 4-1 triumph over Stokely Vale FC at Montgomery Recreation Ground, Mt Irvine on Saturday.

St Clair’s Collin Sargeant (10th and 47th) scored twice in this clash and is now the tournament’s leading goal-scorer with six. Jean Pau Stephen Froix (sixth) opened the scoring for St Clair’s followed by Sargeant’s brace.

Stokely Vale’s Deshaun Roachford scored a consolation in the 54th but Tyrique Dennis made it 4-1 to St Clair’s in the 87th.

Also victorious was FC Tobago Phoenix, as they defeated Bethel United 3-0.

ROUND SIX MATCHES –

May 21: St Clair’s vs Tobago Phoenix, 2 pm; Bethel United vs Youth Stars United, 4 pm (both matches at Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet); Petit Valley/Diego Martin United vs Club Sando, 2 pm; AC Port of Spain vs Trendsetter Hawks, 4 pm (both matches at Hasely Crawford Stadium); Caledonia AIA vs Defence Force, 4 pm (HCS training field).

May 22: Central FC vs Police FC, 2 pm (Police Barracks, St James); W Connection vs San Juan Jabloteh, 4 pm (Manny Ramjohn Stadium).