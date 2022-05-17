Girl, ten, raped, hospitalised for two days

The San Fernando General Hospital.

A ten-year-old girl was raped at her home last month and spent two days at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Police said the incident happened at a house in southwest Trinidad last month. Since then, the suspect, who is a Venezuelan, has been dodging them.

The 33-year-old man, originally from Tucupita, locked the child in a room and sexually assaulted her. She was first examined at a district health facility, and staff transferred her to the hospital for additional treatment.

The family moved house, but Newsday learned that the man recently showed up at the new location.

A report was made to two police stations, but the man is still on the run.

Cpl Callender is leading investigations.

Sexual assault victims can call the NGO Rape Crisis Society at 627-7273.

People can call its toll-free Gender-Based Violence hotline at 866-SGBV (7428). The staff provides basic counselling support and information services in Spanish and English.