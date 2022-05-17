Dad of murdered artiste tells killers: Give up yourselves

N'Kosi Bovell, also known as Fari Dan. -

“What I would like is that the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

This is the plea of the father of Tobago dancehall artiste N’kosi Bovell, stage name Fari Dan, who was murdered.

On Sunday evening, 27-year-old Bovell was liming with a group of friends shortly before 11pm on Sunday, at Dutch Fort Restaurant and Bar in Scarborough, when two gunmen approached.

Bovell, whose back was turned to the killers, was shot multiple times from close range. The gunmen ran away in the direction they had come from. Footage of the murder was captured by CCTV. It was Tobago's third murder for 2022.

Speaking with Newsday on Tuesday, Bovell’s father, Curtis Bovell, called on the killers to give up themselves.

“Come and give up yourselves. Let the authorities know – tell them straight, because if you lie to me today, you will face it tomorrow when God comes. So, you have to tell the authorities straight who sent you, what Bovell has done to you for you to commit this crucial act.”