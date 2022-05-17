Committee for inaugural Tobago Carnival installed

FILE PHOTO: A youngster showed no fear for these traditional Carnival characters at the 2020 launch of Windward Carnival in Roxborough. -

THE committee charged with organising the inaugural Tobago Carnival, from October 28-30, has been installed..

Some members of the 15-member committee were revealed on Monday in a press release by the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities, and Transportation.

The committee will be chaired by Meisha Trim, and includes Christoph Roberts, Anya Elis, David Maharaj, representatives from the local pan, mas and calypso fraternities, as well as the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Tobago Festival Commission Ltd.

The division said the committee members were chosen for their expertise and experience in the business and creative sectors.

Tourism secretary Tashia Burris said that she is hopeful that the committee would work to ensure that the island is strategically positioned for the hosting of a vibrant, promising, and innovative Tobago October Carnival that will become a staple on the island’s event calendar.

The committee is tasked with executing key objectives which include conceptualising the format for the inaugural October Carnival; fostering collaboration and innovation amongst creatives and practitioners in the creative and cultural industries; highlighting and celebrating Tobago’s unique heritage, history, culture and ways of expression; and building and strengthening capacity of the local carnival and entertainment industry.

The team’s operations will officially begin on May 30 and last for six months.