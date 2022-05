Check your pressure, people

THE EDITOR: Today is World Hypertension Day. The aim of this day is to raise awareness about hypertension.

The first observance was on May 14, 2005. From 2006 onward it is observed on May 17.

People of TT, is your blood pressure under control? Blood pressure is balanced with healthy food and daily exercise.

A medical check-up must be done from time to time to prevent to limit the chances of hypertension.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town