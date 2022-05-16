UNC complains about fete noise at Brian Lara Stadium

Rodney Charles - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE Opposition UNC complained on Sunday about the staging of night fetes at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

The complaints were made by Naparima MP Rodney Charles and Marabella South/Vistabella councillor Marcus Girdharie.

In a statement, Girdharie claimed residents of Reform, Ben Lomond Village, Tarouba, St Joseph Village and Cocoyea were disturbed by loud, booming, incessant, and disturbing noise from an all-night fete at the stadium on May 14.

Videos posted on the Unwind TT Facebook page showed hundreds of people in a J'Ouvert-type street party at the stadium. The event was named Josie's Jamishness 2022.

Charles said the noise hampered his preparation for Monday's sitting of the House of Representatives, when the Mid-Year Budget Review will be presented.

"I have a persistent headache from lack of sleep and am unable to concentrate."

The UNC also said the stadium is located in the Naparima constituency. Charles and Girdharie called on the stadium's management not to stage fetes there.