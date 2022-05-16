THA infrastructure secretary presents proposals to IDB

THA secretaries Trevor James, fourth from left, and Ian Pollard, third from left, at a meeting on Friday with Inter-American Development Bank country representative Carina Cockburn, fourth from right, and other officials, at the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development, Scarborough. - DIQUD

Secretary of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development Trevor James has presented two proposals for consideration for funding to the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The presentation was made on Friday at a meeting which was also attended by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Ministry of Planning and Development.

The meeting, held at the division in Scarborough, focused on the urban upgrading and revitalisation programme; development and scope of projects approved for Tobago; and other considerations for Tobago’s development.

A press release by the division on Monday described the meeting as timely.

The IDB mission team was led by country representative Carina Cockburn.

James proposed the development of a utility corridor along Carrington Street towards Milford Road, Scarborough; and the upgrade of road infrastructure in Lower Scarborough/Shaw Park to improve traffic flow into Scarborough. An official proposal is expected to be submitted this week.

The DIQUD team in attendance also included Administrator, Lincoln Nelson; Atiba Martin, specialist civil engineer; and Salisha Duke, project co-ordinator, Urban Development. Secretary of Settlements, Public Utilities and Rural Development Ian Pollard was also in attendance. Cockburn was accompanied by Sergio Rios, Chief of Operations; Priya Ramsumair-John, operations associate; and Latoya Roberts Thomas, communications and knowledge management.

Joining via zoom were Gilberto Chona, economics lead specialist, Fiscal and Urban Development and Robin Rajack, sector lead specialist, Housing and Urban Development (IDB); Dr Jeffrey Reyes, programme director, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development; and Omatee Geawan-Ramdass, Ministry of Planning and Development.