Prison Service congratulates cricket team on T20 title

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

The Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service congratulated their Prisons Sports Club on winning the TT Cricket Board’s Premiership II T20 title at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Friday.

Against Merryboys in the final, Prisons Sports Club won by 13 runs courtesy strong batting performances from Vikash Rampersad (78 runs) and Zackery Ragoonath (51) and a good spell from Bryan Boodram (3/30).

Sent in to bat, Prisons rallied to 180/5 after their 20 overs with Rampersad (ten sixes) and Ragoonath (two sixes, five fours) leading the way. Calvin Williams scored 24.

Keenan Tinto (2/41) was Merryboys’ best bowler while Franklyn Rouse (1/26), Clidell Gorin (1/33) and Kevon Charles (1/53) took one wicket each.

In reply, Merryboys had a shaky start and lost their first five wickets with 71 runs on the board after seven overs.

A lower order stance from Kevon Charles (28), Keenan Tinto (21) and Gorin (20 not out) brought a glimmer of hope for the chasing team but it was not to be.

Merryboys were eventually restricted to 167/8 as Boodram led the charge with the ball supported by Andre Mohammed (2/30), Jerve Cummings (2/43) and Rampersad (1/29).

After Friday’s win, the prison service posted to Facebook, “Massive congratulations to the TT Prison Service cricket team on becoming the TT Cricket Board’s 2022 T20 Premier II champions. Congratulations on a job well done. You have made your service proud.”