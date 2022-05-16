EMA responds to Lara Stadium noise complaints

The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS -

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has issued a warning to the managers of Josie’s Jamishness 2022, held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba on May 15.

The warning came after the Opposition UNC complained about noise from the event affecting residents in nearby communities.

In a statement on Monday, the EMA said it responded after receiving complaints about the event from residents of San Fernando and environs, including San Fernando East MP Brian Manning.

The EMA issued a noise variation for this event for the period 6-11 am. The decibel limits specified were 70dBA from 6-8 am and 80dBA from 8-11 am.

When to these levels being exceeded, the EMA's environmental police unit, which was on site, told the event's managers to lower the sound.

The EMA is preparing a report based on the sound levels recorded.

The agency added that if a breach of the prescribed noise levels is detected, it will "initiate enforcement action against the event managers."

Videos posted on the Unwind TT Facebook page showed hundreds of people in a J’Ouvert-type street party at the stadium.

Naparima MP Rodney Charles, who lives in St Joseph Village (one of several communities close to the stadium) said on Sunday that the noise hampered his preparation for Monday’s sitting of the House of Representatives, when the mid-year budget review was due to be presented.

“I have a persistent headache from lack of sleep and am unable to concentrate.”