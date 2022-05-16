Dwight Yorke lands coaching job in Australia

Former TT international and Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke. -

FORMER Manchester United and Trinidad and Tobago footballer Dwight Yorke has been appointed head coach of Australian A-League team Macarthur FC on a two-season deal.

Yorke, who was part of a Manchester Utd team which dominated the late 90s and early 2000s, has landed his first senior coaching role.

Yorke, who captained TT at the 2006 Fifa World Cup, played for Sydney FC in the inaugural A-League season of 2005/2006, when the Sky Blues went on to win the first championship.

"Having played in the inaugural A-League men's season, I have continually followed the competition, and am aware of both the footballing and fan demands in Australia," said Yorke.

"I look forward to adding a positive contribution and improve the game at all levels."