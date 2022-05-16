Defence Force, St Clair’s Coaching win in Tiger Tanks

Sando Club Thaj Neptune(L) makes an attempt to score as Police Youth Da Jean Collingwood (R) tries to hold the ball during the Tiger Tanks U20 Invitational Tournament at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, San Fernando, on Saturday. - AYANNA KINSALE

DEFENCE Force FC maintained their perfect start to the Tiger Tanks Under-20 Invitational tournament with a 2-0 victory over Central FC in the Trinidad Group, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, in Mucurapo, on Saturday.

Defence Force opened the scoring in the 41st minute through Larry Noel, a lead they held until the half-time whistle.

An own goal by Central FC in the 83rd minute ensured Defence Force marched away with three points.

Defence Force lead the standings with five wins in as many matches and Central FC are seventh in the ten-team standings.

In the other match played at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd FC eased past Trendsetter Hawks 3-0.

Joshua Mason notched a brace, scoring in the 34th minute and first-half stoppage time. Elijah Seechan was also on target for Petit Valley/Diego Martin in the 63rd minute.

Despite the defeat, Hawks are in third position on the table and Petit Valley/Diego Martin are sixth.

At Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Club Sando defeated Police FC 2-0. Daimiel Mitchell opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Nathaniel O’Garro converted from the penalty spot in the 49th. Both teams are in the middle of the table with Club Sando in fourth and Police FC fifth.

In the five-team Tobago Group, both St Clair’s Coaching School and FC Tobago Phoenix recorded wins at the Montgomery Recreation Ground, Mt Irvine.

First placed St Clair’s Coaching School emerged with a 4-1 win over Stokely Vale FC.

Jean Pau Stephen Froix (sixth), Collin Sargeant (tenth, 47th) and Tyrique Dennis (87th) were on target for St Clair’s Coaching School and Deshun Roachford scored in the 54th minute for last-placed Stokely Vale.

Sargeant is the leading goal scorer in the tournament with six goals.

FC Tobago Phoenix whipped Bethel Utd 3-0.

Shaquille Carrington scored in the 42nd minute, Jeremiah Bristol was on target in the 45th minute and Jariel Arthur completed the scoring with a 64th-minute item.

Matches continued on Sunday in the Trinidad Group. San Juan Jabloteh played AC Port of Spain at Hasely Crawford and W Connection tackled Caledonia AIA at Manny Ramjohn Stadium.