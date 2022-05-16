Cyclist Kwesi Browne ousted in Nations Cup sprint

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Kwesi Browne. - AP

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclist Kwesi Browne made it past the qualifying round of the men’s sprint, but could not advance further when the 2022 Tissot International Cycling Union Track Nations Cup continued at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton, Canada, on Sunday.

Browne finished 27th in 10.148 seconds out of the 35 cyclists who started the men’s sprint qualifying event to advance to the next round. The top 28 riders progressed.

Australian Matthew Richardson was the fastest qualifier with a time of 9.550.

Browne was eliminated in the following round as Canadian Nick Wammes was too strong for the TT cyclist in heat two of the 1/16 finals.

Browne was the only TT cyclist who competed as Nicholas Paul is still recovering from a collar bone injury he suffered three weeks ago at the last leg of the competition in Scotland.