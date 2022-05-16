Champs Boys Town stay perfect in Sweet Sixteen football

Boys Town after notching their second win in the Sweet Sixteen Football League in Sangre Grande. Photo by Stephon Nicholas

DEFENDING champions Boys Town crushed Family Old Boys 5-0 on Saturday as Group A action continued in the Sweet Sixteen Football League at the Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande.

The victory made it two wins on the trot for Boys Town while Family Old Boys stayed winless.

Family Old Boys were hoping to put in a better showing after a 14-0 defeat in their opening fixture.

But it was Boys Town that started the more aggressive with Keon Boney surging down the left flank but unable to make it count.

Family Old Boys had few clear-cut chances but midfielder Rhasaan Quashie almost caught Boys Town off guard with a freekick from about 30 yards out which cannoned off the crossbar.

Boys Town won a corner after another Boney attack, and the pressure paid off as forward Kerin Vincent met an in-swinger at the near post to head Boys Town in front.

In a rare chance at goal, Family Old Boys' Darion Findley was played through on goal but his shot zipped over the bar from a tight angle on the right.

Boys Town continued to find gaps in their opponent's defence, and Vincent should have made it 2-0 after rounding the goalkeeper, but his tame shot was cleared off the line.

The sustained pressure proved too much for Family Old Boys and Vincent doubled the lead just before the half, tapping into the gaping net from a low right-sided cross.

Boys Town put the result beyond doubt in the second half courtesy a spectacular effort from Shervin Charles.

The dreadlocked midfielder received a pass on the edge of the penalty area and chipped the ball over the outstretched hand of the goalie.

Left-winger Brenty Jackson bagged a late brace as Family Old Boys looked ragged in the second half.

In Thursday's doubleheader, Wolfpack defeated Overcome 2-0 with goals from Andell Allsop and Ryan O'Neil, and G Madrid beat Tamana 3-1. Jerren Stephen, Codell Bailey and Ronaldo Ragoo were on target for G Madrid in the first half. Lawrence Theodore scored a second half consolation.

On Friday, Damarie Hil got past Trincity National 2-0 courtesy goals from Joel Hoyte and Doneil Derrick.

Dream Team took care of Manzanilla 2-1 with a double from Devonte Felix. Travin Pantor was on target for Manzanilla.

On Sunday, Cool It edged Futuristic 1-0 and Matura United drew 1-1 with Valencia.