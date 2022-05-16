Carenage woman charged with murder

Chevelle Francis. - TTPS

A Carenage woman was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday after being charged with the murder of Stephanie Calbio, who was stabbed to death in an argument in Carenage last Monday.

The woman is Chevelle Francis, 24, of Upper Haig Street, Carenage.

Police said on May 9 Calbio was walking along Abbe Poujade Street, Carenage, when Francis allegedly pushed her shoulder.

A fight broke out and Calbio was stabbed in the back several times. She was taken to the Carenage police station, then to the St James Medical Complex where she died of her wounds.

Francis was arrested shortly after Calbio died.

After an investigation by Snr Supt Singh, ASP Burnette and Insp Lynch, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One office, Francis was charged with the murder by PC Mootie also of Homicide Region One.