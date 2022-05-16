Arima taxi driver shot in robbery

File photo

A 45-year-old taxi driver was shot during a robbery in Arima on Sunday night.

Police said the man was plying his green Nissan Almera for hire on Green Street, Arima, at around 9 pm when three men got into the car and asked to be taken to Ganaski Avenue.

When the driver passed Tumpuna Road, the man in the front passenger seat pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.

The driver crashed the car and was shot in the left hip as the bandits got out of the car and ran off.

Northern Division police on patrol took the man to the Arima Health Facility, from where he was transferred to another hospital later on.

Northern Division crime scene investigators visited the scene.