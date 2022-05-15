National Investment Fund earns $51.9m profit in 3 months

National Investment Fund (NIF) poster. -

The National Investment Fund (NIF) posted a profit of $51,967,000 for the three-month period ending March 31, in its interim financial statements, released on Friday.

The statements said the NIF garnered a total income from interest income, government subvention and net fair-value gains on financial assets of $109,497,000 for the first three months of the year, but spent $57.5 million on operating expenses and finance costs.

For the same period in 2021, net fair-value gains on financial assets went up to $409,782,000. Its total income was $411,646,000 and net profit for the period was $354,197,000.