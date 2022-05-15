Man dies in Wallerfield car accident

A 43-year-old man is dead after a fatal accident in Wallerfield early on Sunday morning.

He has been identified as Brendan George, of La Platta Gardens, Valencia.

Police said George was driving a black Hyundai Creta along Antigua Road at about 2.30 am when he lost control of the vehicle.

First responders went to the scene where they found the vehicle overturned on its hood. The first responders found George’s body pinned under the vehicle shortly after.

He was declared dead and his body removed by Armstrong Funeral Home. An autopsy at the Forensic Science Center in St James is expected to be done.