Levi Garcia nets pair but AEK Athens beaten 3-2

TWO GOALS in five minutes from Trinidad and Tobago’s Levi Garcia were not good enough to keep AEK Athens from going under 3-2 against Aris in the Greek Super League on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Garcia netted back-to-back goals in the 53rd and 55th minutes to give AEK Athens a 2-0 advantage.

But Aris responded with strikes from Luis Palma (78th), Jakub Brabec (86th) and Mateo Garcia (90th).

Prior to the match, both teams were tied on 56 points on the standings. A win for Garcia’s team would have propelled them into fourth position.

The final result means Aris (59 pts) now sit in fourth place while AEK Athens (56 pts) are fifth.

AEK Athens play their final match of the Super League season against 2022 winners Olympiacos on Tuesday from 1 pm.