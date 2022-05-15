Lara mourns death of ex-Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds

FILE: Australia's Andrew Symonds, back, jumps into the arms of his batting partner Matthew Hayden after Symonds made 100 runs against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia on Dec. 27, 2006. Symonds died on Saturday, after a single-vehicle auto accident near Townsville in northeast Australia. He was 46. (AP Photo) -

WEST Indies batting legend Brian Lara is mourning the death of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds.

Symonds, 46, was involved in a car accident in Australia, on Saturday.

Symonds’ death follows the passing of Australian spin bowling legend Shane Warne, who died in March. He was 52.

Lara, 53, would have played against Symonds for many years especially in the One Day format.

On Twitter, Lara said, “We exchanged messages just hours ago…what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon. RIP Roy. Condolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.”