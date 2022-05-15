Lara mourns death of ex-Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds
WEST Indies batting legend Brian Lara is mourning the death of former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds.
Symonds, 46, was involved in a car accident in Australia, on Saturday.
Symonds’ death follows the passing of Australian spin bowling legend Shane Warne, who died in March. He was 52.
Lara, 53, would have played against Symonds for many years especially in the One Day format.
On Twitter, Lara said, “We exchanged messages just hours ago…what’s really going on? Baffled and heartbroken! How could we lose another iconic figure in our sport so soon. RIP Roy. Condolences to Andrew’s family and close friends.”
