Kwesi Browne eliminated in Nations Cup keirin

Kwesi Browne - ANGELO MARCELLE

TRINIDAD AND Tobago cyclist Kwesi Browne was eliminated in the opening rounds of men’s keirin competition at the Tissot/International Cycling Union Track Nations Cup in Milton, Canada on Saturday.

At the Mattamy National Cycling Centre, Browne placed fourth in heat five of the first round and was forced to contest the repechage in a final attempt to qualify for round two.

Finishing ahead of Browne in the opening heat was Kento Yamasaki (Japan), Stefan Botticher (Germany) and Juan Peralta (Spain) respectively.

Racing in heat one of the repechage, and needing a victory to guarantee qualification, the TT cyclist churned out another fourth place performance and therefore, did not advance.

Beating him to the line this time was Yu Zhou (China), Sandor Szalontay (Hungary) and Jeffrey Hoogland (Netherlands) in that order.

Browne will now shift focus to the individual sprint which pedals off at 10 am (TT time) on Sunday.

He is TT’s lone representative at the Nations Cup since flying 200-metre world record holder Nicholas Paul is recovering from a recent collar bone injury sustained at the last leg of the competition in Scotland three weeks ago.