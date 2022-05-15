HKL Aranguez crowned North Premier II 50-over champs

File photo by Sureash Cholai.

HKL ARANJUEZ Sports Club were crowned champions of the North Premier II 50-over tournament after they defeated Merryboys Sports Club by three wickets at the National Cricket Centre in Couva on Saturday.

A 145-run opening stand from Randy Mahase (91) and Leonardo Francis (84) set the foundation for HKL Aranjuez’s successful score of 257/7, in response to Merryboys’ 254/8.

Sent in to bat, Merryboys got good scores from openers Samuel Felix (75) and Mario Belcon (52) before the latter perished, bowled by Leonardo Francis. Felix’s knock comprised of three sixes and as many fours while Belcon struck one six and seven fours.

Middle-order batsman Franklyn Rouse hit 29 while Iqwe Craig scored 23.

HKL Aranjuez’s Triston Singh (3/66) topped the bowling while both Malcolm Ramlogan and Aamir Ali finished on 2/39 each.

In their turn at the crease, Mahase hit one six and 11 fours while Francis struck one six and eight fours.

Giovanni Gajadhar (32) also contributed with the bat but it was Singh (10 not out) and Ashmeed Mohammed (one not out) who got them over the line with one over to spare.

Merryboys’ was Qadeer Mohammed picked up 2/47 while Keenan Tinto snagged 2/69.

Mahase’s stellar knock of 91 saw him capture the Man of the Match award.