Trinidad and Tobago's 1964 Olympic 4x400 men honoured

Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne, centre, with Wendell Mottley, left, and Edwin Skinner at a ceremony on Friday to honour the 1964 TT Olympic men's 4x400 relay team at the ministry, Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

THE Trinidad and Tobago’s 1964 Olympic 4x400m men were paid a special tribute by Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne on Friday. The quartet captured bronze at the Tokyo Games in 3:01.70, behind USA (3:00.70) and Great Britain (3:01.60).

The Diego Martin Central MP honoured ex-quarter-milers Edwin Skinner, Wendell Mottley, Kent Bernard and Edwin Roberts with hand-painted commemorative pictures of their historic moment atop the podium in Japan, 58 years ago.

Skinner and Mottley were present at the minister’s office in Port of Spain for the ceremony while their former teammates Bernard and Roberts joined in virtually.

The paintings were done by New York-based TT artist Alicia Aberdeen and her team of US-based TT nationals. They were done for a special initiative by the consulate general of TT in New York during the Tokyo Games last year.

Aberdeen’s finished product inspired Browne to host Friday’s Tokyo to Tokyo commemoration.

The artist credited a total team effort and was all smiles during the presentation to the national heroes.

Also attending was TT’s ambassador to Japan Yutaka Matsubara, newly appointed TT Olympic Committee president Diane Henderson, former TTOC president Brian Lewis, director of physical education and sport in the Ministry of Sport and Community Development Patrice Charles and host Browne.