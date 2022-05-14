Tobago sets up Faith Based Council

Tobago has a new, inaugural Tobago Faith Based Council, chaired by Pastor Sheldon Holder.

Speaking at Wednesday’s virtual post-Executive Council media briefing, Secretary of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport, Terance Baynes announced the council had been given its instruments of appointment. The council will come into effect from June 1

Baynessaid even during December's THA election campaign he had lamented how hefelt faith-based organisations were treated.

"I always felt that they are used for electioneering, and when organisations get into power, the kind of support – the consistent and predictable support that should be there – because they have a stake in the development of the society to help them to carry out their mandate – is not there, and I’ve always felt that there is something that we should work on and put in place.”

This council, he said would preside over applications for assistance from all faith-based organisations, and none will be discriminated against.

The council comprises leaders of varying faiths and denominations in Tobago and is responsible for helping faith-based organisations (FBOs) with their various needs.

Baynes said he knew some people felt every denomination should be on the council, but that was impractical.

"Suffice to say we thought the persons that we have represented are people that are of a particular ilk and would serve this committee well.”

Other members of the committee:

Esther Moore-Roberts, vice chairman of the Tobago Council of Churches (Anglican, RC, Presbyterian, Methodist, Salvation Army and Morian churches).

SherryAnn Rollocks-Hackett (Baptist faith)

Toney Mapp(Seventh-Day Adventist)

Kameel Ali (Muslim)

Pulwaty Beepath (Hindu)

Walter Coppin (Ethiopian Orthodox Church)