Cotton Tree Foundation Golf tees off on Wednesday

File photo courtesy Pixabay -

THE COTTON Tree Foundation’s 17th Annual Charity Golf Tournament tees off at the St Andrews Golf Club in Moka, Maraval on Wednesday from 8 am.

The tourney makes a welcome return after a two-year hiatus owing to the pandemic.

It is a major fundraiser for the Cotton Tree Foundation (CTF) and all proceeds benefit the foundation’s programmes including their pre-school, homework centre, service-learning and youth development programmes, vacation camps and other key educational initiatives.

Foundation chairperson Allyson Hamel-Smith said she is deeply encouraged by support from sponsors and the number of players registered.

“Cotton Tree maintained its commitment to children’s education during the pandemic and as we return to in-person programmes, fund-raising is more important than ever,” Hamel-Smith said.

The prize giving ceremony commences at around 4.30 pm.

According to a statement from organisers, “Main sponsors of the tournament this year are Caribbean Gas Chemical Limited and LJ Williams Limited.

“The golf fundraiser is also supported by Allum Chambers, Angostura Limited, Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, Massy Foundation, NLCB, Perenco Oil and Gas Company, Phoenix Park Gas Processors Limited and other generous contributors.”

Additionally, special prizes were donated by Bertie’s Pepper Sauce Limited, HADCO Limited, Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort, Meiling, Mt Irvine Bay Resort, Peter Elias, Sommelier Trinidad, Stechers Fine Gift Stores, Very Exciting Things Limited, Vintage Wine Imports Limited and a wide range of other organisations.

The statement added, “CTF is a non-governmental organisation established in 1993 to improve life chances through education in the communities of St Ann’s, Cascade, Belmont and East Port-of-Spain.

“The foundation’s work focuses on educational programmes for children and life learning skills for adults to develop fulfilling and productive lives, overcoming barriers of education or social standing.

“During the pandemic, CTF expanded its outreach via new digital platforms and successfully reached many thousands of young persons across TT.”