Wise Guy to secure victory in Arima feature
WISE GUY is expected to finish one spot better than his last race at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, in Saturday’s feature race, of Race Day Nine, as the 2022 Arima Race Club (ARC) season continues.
In his last three starts, Wise Guy placed fourth, third and second. If all goes well, he can finally taste victory, in the 1,750-metre race, for three-year-old horses rated 70-and-over.
It will be a small field, with the in-form pair of Affirmative and Stroke of Luck in the fray, as well as Leonardo Angel, Memories and Desert Dancer.
There will be six races on the day, with 47 entrants in the reckoning. Post time is 1.15 pm.
