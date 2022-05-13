Those gallant hunters mustbe honoured

THE EDITOR: I publicly acknowledge the sacrifices in personal time, family life and the risk of danger that our various hunting groups have made in the last 17 months or so.

Our local heroes first came into the limelight last year February when they joined the search for Andrea Bharatt in Arima and since then they have been involved in every single search for everyone reported missing. All praise to them. We must honour them and by extension their families.

Who else knows the forests like their own backyards than the members of the hunting fraternity

with their vast experience in the wilderness night and day under all types of conditions, physical and mental.

That is why I want to put these heroes on a pedestal and wish them the best of success in all future endeavours. May all the various hunting groups work together in harmony and co-operation.

I end by saying a heartfelt thanks to the Extreme Hunters Group led by Ravi Ramrattan, the Hunters Search and Rescue led by Vallence Rambharat, the Hard Ground Hunters led by Ren Gopeesingh and to any other groups whose names I don't know.

SEXTON BLAKE

via e-mail