Suspect in Diego Martin woman's murder held

Marva Sutherland.

A Diego Martin man who was identified as a person of interest in the murder of 56-year-old Marva Sutherland has been arrested.

Sutherland was killed while at her home at Andrew Drive, Blue Basin, Diego Martin, on Thursday morning.

She was found by her son with a wound to one side of her head and her face covered with a cloth.

Police said the man was arrested at around 2 pm on Thursday and remained in custody.

Investigators said the man is expected to be interviewed by police but noted he was acting erratically and unstably while in custody.

Police also said Sutherland knew the man.

The Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I is continuing enquiries.