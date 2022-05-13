Rough road ahead if thePNM loses next election

Political leader of the PNM Dr Rowley. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The most negative remarks about the incumbent People’s National Movement (PNM) government are made by several well educated citizens who likely feel aggrieved that their talents have not been appropriately acknowledged or compensated. No need to call names.

These mainly Afro-Trinidadians-Tobagonians range from former ambassadors, finance ministers and other disappointed high-calibre government employees.

Is it not an established part of many of us to sell our enemies into slavery? Only the strong survived the middle passage.

My statements are unsolicited, unpaid and entirely mine. Consider the following: There is no race but the human race. We laugh, we cry and we die. Now ask yourself this: Which political party in TT is the strongest and the most politically resilient, come hell or high water?

It is understandably difficult for political opponents to admit that the PNM is not entirely brain dead or incapable. That strides have been made in the past seven years. Why is it that if plunged into opposition the PNM can recalibrate and easily return to power?

We are in a horrendous situation at the moment because of rampant crime, gang warfare, child abuse and domestic violence. The onstage face-slappers are salivating at stories of murder and mayhem in the hope that these will encourage a change in government. Like slavery, this too will pass.

Politically, TT is poised to slip from the frying pan into the fire. A fire being stoked by the third-party aspirants?

The conspiracy theorist part of me says the horrible desecration of the Hindu temple was a deliberate ploy to insult and cause emotional and religious pain. The Hindus of TT will rise above deliberate ploys.

The road ahead will be rough indeed if the PNM loses the next polls.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin