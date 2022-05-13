N Touch
Sports

QPCC, PowerGen advance to Premiership I final

Tion Webster of Queen's Park Cricket Club made 28 not out against Clarke Road, on Thursday, during the TTCB T20 Festival match, at the National Cricket Centre, in Couva. - CPL T20 via Getty Images
Tion Webster of Queen's Park Cricket Club made 28 not out against Clarke Road, on Thursday, during the TTCB T20 Festival match, at the National Cricket Centre, in Couva. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and PowerGen advanced to the Premiership I final of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival, which will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 3 pm, on Friday.

In the semifinals on Thursday, QPCC got past Clarke Road Utd by nine wickets.

Clarke Road could only muster 86/9 batting first as Nicholas Sookdeosingh (41) was the only batsman to reach double figures.

Leg spinner Yannic Cariah grabbed 4/16 in four overs and West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 3/7 in four overs.

In reply, QPCC raced to 87/1 in 6.2 overs with opener Tion Webster and Darren Bravo scoring 28 not out each.

In the other semifinal, PowerGen defeated Central Sports by four wickets.

Central Sports posted 157/9 with Daniel Williams cracking 56 off 31 deliveries. He struck three fours and five sixes.

Kjorn Ottley, who scored a century earlier in the tournament, struck 42 off 35 balls.

Fast bowlers Jarlarnie Seales (3/23) and Uthman Muhammad (3/35) were the best bowlers for PowerGen.

Ewart Nicholson led the run chase with 54 off 32 balls, a knock which included five fours and three sixes. Experienced cricketer Jason Mohammed contributed 47 not out off 34 balls as PowerGen sealed a place in the final scoring 161/6 in 18.3 overs.

Marlon Richards (2/25) and Jahron Alfred (2/28) were the pick of the bowlers for Central Sports.

Before the Premiership I final, Merry Boys will play Prisons Sports Club in the Premiership II final at 11 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

CENTRAL SPORTS 157/9 (20 overs) – Daniel Williams 56, Kjorn Ottley 42; Jarlarnie Seales 3/23, Uthman Muhammad 3/35 vs POWERGEN 161/6 (18.3 overs) – Ewart Nicholson 54, Jason Mohammed 47 not out; Marlon Richards 2/25, Jahron Alfred 2/28. PowerGen won by four wickets

CLARKE ROAD 86/9 (20 overs) – Nicholas Sookdeosingh 41; Yannic Cariah 4/16, Akeal Hosein 3/7 vs QUEEN’S PARK I - 87/1 (6.2 overs) – Tion Webster 28 not out, Darren Bravo 28 not out. Queen’s Park I won by nine wickets.

Comments

"QPCC, PowerGen advance to Premiership I final"

More in this section