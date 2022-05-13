QPCC, PowerGen advance to Premiership I final

Tion Webster of Queen's Park Cricket Club made 28 not out against Clarke Road, on Thursday, during the TTCB T20 Festival match, at the National Cricket Centre, in Couva. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

QUEEN’S Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and PowerGen advanced to the Premiership I final of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival, which will be played at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, from 3 pm, on Friday.

In the semifinals on Thursday, QPCC got past Clarke Road Utd by nine wickets.

Clarke Road could only muster 86/9 batting first as Nicholas Sookdeosingh (41) was the only batsman to reach double figures.

Leg spinner Yannic Cariah grabbed 4/16 in four overs and West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 3/7 in four overs.

In reply, QPCC raced to 87/1 in 6.2 overs with opener Tion Webster and Darren Bravo scoring 28 not out each.

In the other semifinal, PowerGen defeated Central Sports by four wickets.

Central Sports posted 157/9 with Daniel Williams cracking 56 off 31 deliveries. He struck three fours and five sixes.

Kjorn Ottley, who scored a century earlier in the tournament, struck 42 off 35 balls.

Fast bowlers Jarlarnie Seales (3/23) and Uthman Muhammad (3/35) were the best bowlers for PowerGen.

Ewart Nicholson led the run chase with 54 off 32 balls, a knock which included five fours and three sixes. Experienced cricketer Jason Mohammed contributed 47 not out off 34 balls as PowerGen sealed a place in the final scoring 161/6 in 18.3 overs.

Marlon Richards (2/25) and Jahron Alfred (2/28) were the pick of the bowlers for Central Sports.

Before the Premiership I final, Merry Boys will play Prisons Sports Club in the Premiership II final at 11 am.

SUMMARISED SCORES

CENTRAL SPORTS 157/9 (20 overs) – Daniel Williams 56, Kjorn Ottley 42; Jarlarnie Seales 3/23, Uthman Muhammad 3/35 vs POWERGEN 161/6 (18.3 overs) – Ewart Nicholson 54, Jason Mohammed 47 not out; Marlon Richards 2/25, Jahron Alfred 2/28. PowerGen won by four wickets

CLARKE ROAD 86/9 (20 overs) – Nicholas Sookdeosingh 41; Yannic Cariah 4/16, Akeal Hosein 3/7 vs QUEEN’S PARK I - 87/1 (6.2 overs) – Tion Webster 28 not out, Darren Bravo 28 not out. Queen’s Park I won by nine wickets.