Ladies' Room back at SAPA
Ladies' Room is back at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on May 14-15.
RS/RR Production Ladies’ Room features Debra Boucaud Mason, Penelope Spencer, Cecilia Salazar, Leslie-Ann Lavine, Ria Ali and Zo Mari Tanker.
The play is written by the award-winning team of Ricardo Samuel and directed by Richard Ragoobarsingh centres around six ladies with a diverse range of personalities and history, who decide to have a group meeting once a week. It starts with one of the women being accused of murdering her husband and that leads to the unravelling of many secrets and hilarious situations and a conclusion that will leave the audience scandalised with laughter, said a media release.
What happens in the Ladies’ Room may not stay in the Ladies’ Room. Tickets are available at SAPA box office and at the malls.
