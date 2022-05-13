Kwesi Browne faces keirin starter at UCI Nations Cup on Saturday

Kwesi Browne at the track cycling men's keirin race at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Izu, Japan - AP

Sprint cyclist Kwesi Browne continues his Tissot/International Cycling Union (UCI) Nations Cup campaign when he contests the men’s keirin opening round on Saturday from 1.05pm (TT time).

Browne is Trinidad and Tobago’s lone representative at the meet and will also compete in the individual sprint on Sunday.

At the last Nations Cup in Scotland, Glasgow two weeks ago, Browne and countryman Nicholas Paul had a tough time on the saddle and did not advance to the keirin second round.

After placing fourth in heat one of round one, Browne had to contest the first round repechage, where he finished third and was eliminated.

Similarly, flying 200-metre world-record-holder (9.1 seconds) Paul did not finish his opening-round race and was given another shot at advancing via the repechage. Like Browne, he placed third and was ousted, as only the top rider in each heat moved on to round two.

Additionally, in the sprint, Browne’s 10.169s (31st) clocking in the qualification round fell outside the progressing 20 cyclists.

Paul (9.553s), however, advanced with the second fastest time, reached the semi-finals and won his first race against Australian Matthew Richardson before crashing on the track and breaking his collarbone in the second ride.

He has been recovering at the World Cycling Centre in Aigle, Switzerland and will not feature at the Nations Cup Milton-leg.

The next phase of this competition rides off in Cali, Colombia from July 7-10.