Baksh, King show class in Women’s T10 tournament
TALIA Baksh and Stacy Ann King both showed their class when the TT Women’s Cricket Association T10 tournament bowled off, on May 7.
Baksh, playing for Queen’s XI, grabbed a hat-trick to limit MLCA to 37/8 in ten overs in chase of 99 for victory at Macaulay Park in California.
Baksh ended with 3/7 and Rachael-Ann Dookhoo took 2/9 as Queen’s XI won the Group B match by 61 runs.
Batting first, Queen’s XI posted 98/5 in ten overs with Victoria Madoo hitting 34 and Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair scoring 16.
At Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, King’s 50 not out guided Technocrats to a convincing 63-run victory over Waterloo All Stars in Group A.
King guided Technocrats to 119/1 in ten overs. Felisha Jack also showed form for Technocrats scoring 39.
In response, Waterloo All Stars could only manage 56/8 in their ten overs. Dianne Hasaranah’s 2/16 for Technocrats helped limit Waterloo.
Eight teams are competing in the tournament which will end on May 29.
Group A features Technocrats, TT Under-19s, Waterloo All Stars and AC Women.
Group B inclues Phoenix, Hibiscus, MLCA and Queen’s XI.
The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals.
The winning team will win $10,000, the second placed team will walk away with $6,500 and the losing semifinalists will earn $1,750 each.
SUMMARISED SCORES:
GROUP A
TT UNDER-19s 78/5 (10 overs) – Djenaba Joseph 42; Kamara Ragoobar 3/5 vs TECHNOCRATS 79/1 – Stacy Ann King 39, Felisha Jack 18. Technocrats won by nine wickets.
AC WOMEN 65/3 (10 overs) – Rona Rajkumar 26 vs WATERLOO ALL STARS 66/3 – Amanda Rampaul 18. Waterloo won by seven wickets.
TECHNOCRATS 119/1 (10 overs) – Stacy Ann King 50 not out, Felisha Jack 39 vs WATERLOO ALL STARS 56/8 (10 overs) – Dianne Hasaranah 2/16. Technocrats won by 63 runs.
GROUP B
HIBISCUS 111/1 (10 overs) – Leeann Kirby 49 not out, Rachel Vincent 41 not out vs PHOENIX WOMEN 83/5 (10 overs) - Shenelle Lord 20, Reniece Boyce 17, Leandra Ramdeen 17; Karishma Ramharack 3/5. Hibiscus won by 28 runs.
QUEEN'S XI 98/5 (10 overs) - Victoria Madoo 34, Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair 16 vs MLCA 37/8 (10 overs) – Talia Baksh 3/7, Rachael-Ann Dookhoo 2/9. QUEENS XI won by 61 runs.
MLCA 27 – Leandra Ramdeen 2/0, April Ramoutar 2/5, Kajol Dalgir 2/2 vs PHOENIX 29/0 (1.4 overs) - Shenelle Lord 22 not out. PHOENIX won by ten wickets.
