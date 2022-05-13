Baksh, King show class in Women’s T10 tournament

FILE PHOTO: Stacy Ann King plays a shot in a match at the National Cricket Centre, Balmain, Couva. -

TALIA Baksh and Stacy Ann King both showed their class when the TT Women’s Cricket Association T10 tournament bowled off, on May 7.

Baksh, playing for Queen’s XI, grabbed a hat-trick to limit MLCA to 37/8 in ten overs in chase of 99 for victory at Macaulay Park in California.

Baksh ended with 3/7 and Rachael-Ann Dookhoo took 2/9 as Queen’s XI won the Group B match by 61 runs.

Batting first, Queen’s XI posted 98/5 in ten overs with Victoria Madoo hitting 34 and Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair scoring 16.

At Pierre Road Recreation Ground in Charlieville, King’s 50 not out guided Technocrats to a convincing 63-run victory over Waterloo All Stars in Group A.

King guided Technocrats to 119/1 in ten overs. Felisha Jack also showed form for Technocrats scoring 39.

In response, Waterloo All Stars could only manage 56/8 in their ten overs. Dianne Hasaranah’s 2/16 for Technocrats helped limit Waterloo.

Eight teams are competing in the tournament which will end on May 29.

Group A features Technocrats, TT Under-19s, Waterloo All Stars and AC Women.

Group B inclues Phoenix, Hibiscus, MLCA and Queen’s XI.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals.

The winning team will win $10,000, the second placed team will walk away with $6,500 and the losing semifinalists will earn $1,750 each.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

GROUP A

TT UNDER-19s 78/5 (10 overs) – Djenaba Joseph 42; Kamara Ragoobar 3/5 vs TECHNOCRATS 79/1 – Stacy Ann King 39, Felisha Jack 18. Technocrats won by nine wickets.

AC WOMEN 65/3 (10 overs) – Rona Rajkumar 26 vs WATERLOO ALL STARS 66/3 – Amanda Rampaul 18. Waterloo won by seven wickets.

TECHNOCRATS 119/1 (10 overs) – Stacy Ann King 50 not out, Felisha Jack 39 vs WATERLOO ALL STARS 56/8 (10 overs) – Dianne Hasaranah 2/16. Technocrats won by 63 runs.

GROUP B

HIBISCUS 111/1 (10 overs) – Leeann Kirby 49 not out, Rachel Vincent 41 not out vs PHOENIX WOMEN 83/5 (10 overs) - Shenelle Lord 20, Reniece Boyce 17, Leandra Ramdeen 17; Karishma Ramharack 3/5. Hibiscus won by 28 runs.

QUEEN'S XI 98/5 (10 overs) - Victoria Madoo 34, Tamika Nanan-Ramsumair 16 vs MLCA 37/8 (10 overs) – Talia Baksh 3/7, Rachael-Ann Dookhoo 2/9. QUEENS XI won by 61 runs.

MLCA 27 – Leandra Ramdeen 2/0, April Ramoutar 2/5, Kajol Dalgir 2/2 vs PHOENIX 29/0 (1.4 overs) - Shenelle Lord 22 not out. PHOENIX won by ten wickets.