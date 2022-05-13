Autopsy shows Kimani drowned

Kimani Francis

AN AUTOPSY has concluded that two-year-old Kimani Francis drowned.

The child's body was pulled from a river two miles away from his Techier Village, Point Fortin home on Tuesday – the day after his disappearance triggered a massive search throughout the area for him.

The autopsy was done on Friday morning at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Sources said the finding was death due to asphyxia consistent with drowning.

The autopsy was done by forensic pathologist Dr Pramanik, with assistance from forensic mortuary forensic pathologist assistant Sadiki De Leon.

Police sources said the autopsy showed no marks of violence to the child's body to suggest foul play, so his death is being treated as accidental.

Francis' grandmother was at the centre on Friday but did not speak with reporters.