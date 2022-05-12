Tyler Ramroop stars with 120 in Scotiabank Under-13 cricket

East Under-13 cricketers beat Tobago by 156 runs, on Wednesday during the Scotiabank NexGen U13 tournament. - courtesy Scotiabank

TYLER Ramroop struck the only century in round two of the Scotiabank NextGen Under-13 Cricket tournament, on Wednesday.

Ramroop’s 120 not out led the East zone to a comprehensive 156-run win over Tobago, at the Knowles Street Recreation Ground, in Curepe.

In the 36-over contest, Ramroop struck 24 fours in his 137-ball innings to propel East to 252/5.

Stephon Bhimsingh chipped in with 22 and Amani Lovell grabbed 2/40 in eight overs for Tobago.

In reply, Tobago were dismissed for 96 in 24 overs with Kymuel Lynch hitting 21.

Brian Harricharan was the chief destroyer snatching 5/10 in seven overs and Justin Pamphille ended with 2/11 in three overs.

North, Central and South also recorded victories in round two. Round three will be played on May 18.

SUMMARISED SCORES

EAST 252/5 (36 overs) – Tyler Ramroop 120 not out, Stephon Bhimsingh 22; Amani Lovell 2/40 vs TOBAGO 96 (24 overs) – Kymuel Lynch 21, Brian Harricharan 5/10, Justin Pamphille 2/11. East won by 156 runs

NORTH 259/2 (30 overs) – Abdiel Boland 71 not out, Mikaeel Ali 67, Ethan John 32 not out vs NORTH EAST 76/9 (30 overs) – Kaiden Pollard 3/9, Jean-Paul Barrimond 2/6, M Ali 2/15. North won by 183 runs

SOUTH WEST 116 (33.4 overs) – Keshav Mongru 29; Amrit Michael-Pittiman 4/18, Jousha Joseph 2/15 vs CENTRAL 117/1 (18.5 overs) – Sanjay Naidoo 34 not out, Zakariyya Mohammed 27 not out. Central won by nine wickets

SOUTH 174 (32.4 overs) – Avinash Bhemull 38, Shaan Ramtahal 30; Ganesh Gobin 3/23, Zane Maraj 3/29 vs SOUTH EAST 144 (35 overs) – Z Maraj 32, Roberto Badree 5/30, A Bhemull 2/20. South won by 30 runs