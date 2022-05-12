Report highlights pandemic challenges for Caribbean media

The Association of Caribbean Media Workers (ACM) has launched its second State of the Caribbean Media report, entitled: Through the Pandemic – State of the Caribbean Media Report 2022.

The report was launched on May 3, World Press Freedom Day 2022, in collaboration with the Media Institute of the Caribbean (MIC).

At the launch, Wesley Gibbings, who provided overall editorial management, said the objective was to produce a durable record of the challenges of Caribbean media and efforts to address them and provide reliable sources of information on the nature of the industry in the region.

He said, “There were several serious drawbacks related to undulating pandemic conditions, but the team was eventually satisfied that the material assembled represents a fair depiction of the challenges and gains of the media industry and journalism professionals in the countriess under study.”

A statement from the ACM said the report captures the concerns of regional journalists and media enterprises.

It was based on research by a team led by ACM president Nazima Raghubir, and including researchers/writers Rachael Espinet, Soyini Grey and Raghubir.

Countries/territories covered by the report include Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao (the Netherlands Antilles), The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and TT.

ACM's first report, The Looming Storm, was developed in 2005, and was extensively used by researchers and activists with an interest in press freedom issues.

The report was completed with support from IFEX, a global network of more than 119 independent non-governmental organisations that defend and promote freedom of expression as a human right.

A download of the publication is available at:: https://acmpress.org/2022/05/04/mediastate/