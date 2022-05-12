Prisons, Merry Boys advance to T20 final

Ashmeer Mohammed of HKL Aranjuez Sports Club is bowled during the TTCB T20 Festival match against Merry Boys, at the National Cricket Centre, Couva, on Wednesday. Merry Boys won by three wickets. - Marvin Hamilton

PRISONS Sports Club and Merry Boys will face off in the final of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival Premiership II competition, at the National Cricket Centre (NCC) in Couva, at 11 am, on Friday.

Both teams won their semifinal matches, on Wednesday. Prisons got past Caldrac by nine runs in the first semifinal at NCC.

Prisons posted 149/8 in 20 overs with Zackery Ragoonath lashing 53 off 39 balls with eight fours and one six. Bryan Boodram was also among the runs with 41 off 22 deliveries.

The pair of Nathaniel McDavid (2/23) and Avinash Mahabirsingh (2/12) were the top Caldrac bowlers.

Caldrac came close to the target, but could only manage 140/8 in 20 overs.

Quinci Babel struck 39 off 40 balls and Gabriel Blackwell scored 29 off 21. Vikash Rampersad and Boodram ensured Prisons emerged victorious bagging 2/27 and 2/16 respectively. In the second semifinal, Merry Boys defeated HKL Aranguez by three wickets.

On Thursday, the semifinals of the Premiership I competition will be held at NCC at 11 am and 3 pm. Central Sports will play PowerGen in the first semifinal and Queen’s Park I will tackle Clarke Road in the second match. The winners will face each other in the final at 3 pm, on Friday.

SUMMARISED SCORES

PRISONS SPORTS CLUB 149/8 (20 overs) – Zackery Ragoonath 53, Bryan Boodram 41; Nathaniel McDavid 2/23, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/12 vs CALDRAC 140/8 (20 overs) – Quinci Babel 39, Gabriel Blackwell 29, Vikash Rampersad 2/27, Bryan Boodram 2/16. Prisons won by nine runs

HKL ARANGUEZ 112 (20 overs) – Randy Mahase 29; Franklyn Rouse 3/15, Anthony Serette 2/16 vs MERRY BOYS 116/7 (17.2 overs) – Reinaldo Sammy 33, Iqwe Craig 33, F Rouse 32; Aamir Ali 3/13, Ashmeer Mohammed 2/6. Merry Boys won by three wickets