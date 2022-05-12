Man injures foot trying to open door in Newtown fire

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

A 24-year-old Newtown man injured his foot while trying to put out a fire near his home early on Thursday morning.

Police said the man was at home with his brother at around 1.15 am when they heard loud voices outside. On checking they saw smoke coming from a storeroom from the Me Asia grocery near their home, on Tragarete Road, Port of Spain.

The man tried to open the storeroom door to put out the fire, but injured his foot. The two eventually opened the door and saw a fire near a desk in the storeroom.

Fire officers were called in and extinguished the blaze.

The owner of the grocery was contacted and interviewed. Woodbrook fire officers are continuing enquiries into the cause of the fire.