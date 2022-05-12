Health Minister thanks outstanding SWRHA staff

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh presents nurse Margaret Alexander with a token of appreciation, while patient care assistant Jenniel Burton Adams accepts her token from the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Faris Al-Rawi.Looking on, from (L to R) are general manager of nursing Kathy-Ann Thomas Elbourne, director of health Dr. Pravinde Ramoutar, and SWRHA board member Jennifer Marryshow. - SWRHA

TWO nurses at the San Fernando General and Teaching Hospital (SFGH/TH) have been commended for their outstanding service to "excellent customer experience."

On Wednesday, the day before International Nurses Day, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh presented nurse Margaret Alexander and patient care assistant Jenniel Burton Adams with tokens, said a media release from the South West Regional Health Authority.

Deyalsingh said the pair took exceptional care of a three-year-old and his mother at the emergency department on April 24, after which the mother highlighted her experience in the newspapers.

He said he was “overjoyed and delighted when I read a letter to the editor, published in all three daily newspapers, from the patient’s mother, who recounted her satisfying experience at the hospital.

“As the Minister of Health, I made it my priority to visit you to say thank you for your dedication to providing your patients with the best care possible.”

Deyalsingh was accompanied by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development and MP for San Fernando West Faris Al-Rawi, members of SWRHA’s board and senior executives of the Ministry of Health.

The ministers, the SWRHA said, also visited staff at the blood bank and oncology departments and gave an update on the focus on the realignment of the blood bank services.

It added that the Health Ministry will soon roll out a comprehensive national strategy to manage non-communicable diseases amongst the population.