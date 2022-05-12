CEPEP agrees to pay contractor $11.3m for work on hospitals

CEPEP workers on the job at Plaisance Road, Laventille. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE CEPEP Company has agreed to pay a contractor a total of $11.3 million for work done in 2014 under the Heath Sector Initiative for work on two general hospitals and four health centres.

Earlier this week, the company agreed to pay the sum as full and final settlement in the claim filed by TN Ramnauth and Company.

The contractor’s initial claim was for $41 million for work on the M Hope Women’s Hospital, Port of Spain General Hospital, and health centres at Aranguez, Barataria, El Socorro and San Juan.

The CEPEP company denied the value of the claim and engaged IT McLeod Projects Ltd to act as an independent quantity surveyor, which valued the work done by Ramnauth at $11,352,390.68.

TN Ramnauth then filed a claim for judgment on the CEPEP Company’s admission on a

quantum meruit basis. that is, on the basis of reasonable value.

At a hearing on Tuesday, both parties told Justice Frank Seepersad the CEPEP Company had agreed to pay the $11.3 million, based on the assessments of the quantity surveyor.

TN Ramnauth said it did work to repair and maintain the infrastructure at the Mount Hope and Port of Spain hospitals and the health centres.

The contractor will also receive interest of five per cent on the sum up to the time of payment.

TN Ramnauth was represented by attorney Jagdeo Singh. Attorney Farai Hove Maisasai appeared for the CEPEP Company.