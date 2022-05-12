ASJA gets food vouchers

Sagicor supported the Muslim community with $25,000 in food vouchers donated to the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association (ASJA) at its Charlieville headquarters in observance of Eid-ul-Fitr which took place on May 2.

A media release said ASJA was appreciative of the donation, as the executive has indicated that there has been a greater need for food items this year because of the economic effects of the ongoing pandemic.

The vouchers will be distributed through ASJA’s Ladies Association; the youth arm; Dawah, social welfare and cafeteria committees; south and central offices.

At the handing over were Sagicor Life Inc agency manager Brian Dookeran; David Ramsaran, team leader, branch operations, underwriting; and members of ASJA’s national executive board Mufti Zaidur Raza; assistant secretary Haji Shazard Mohammed; president general Haji Zainool Sarafat; trustee Brother Hidar Ali Hosein; and president of ASJA Ladies Association Sister Affieza Ogeer.