3 deaths, 507 covid19 cases recorded

Image courtesy CDC.

Three deaths due to covid19 were reported on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 3,866.

The number of new cases reported from samples taken between Monday and Wednesday was 507.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update said the people who died were two elderly men and one elderly woman. Among their comorbidities were diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, heart disease and neurological disease. Two people had multiple comorbidities, and one person had no known comorbidities.

Since March 2020, there have been 153,471 cases of covid19, of which 140,572 have recovered.

There are 195 patients in hospital. Of these, there are 56 people at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with four in the intensive care unit and seven in the high dependency unit. There are 32 people at the Caura Hospital, 38 at the Augustus Long Hospital, 11 at the St Ann’s Hospital, 15 at the Arima General Hospital, ten at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, 20 at the St James Medical Complex, 11 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are no patients in step-down facilities.

There are 31 people in state quarantine facilities, and 8,807 people in home self-isolation. There are 328 recovered community cases and 16 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The ministry said that 81.5 per cent or 14,914 of 18,310 patients in the parallel healthcare system were unvaccinated, based on data from July 22-May 11.

It said of the 3,863 deaths up to May 11, 274 were vaccinated, 3,199 were unvaccinated, and 390 had died before the first cohort of vaccinated people became fully vaccinated on May 24, 2021.

There are 711,832 people who have been fully vaccinated out of a total of 1.4 million people, while 688,168 people have received either a first dose or no dose of a vaccine. The update said 50.8 per cent of the total population had been vaccinated.

The update said the total number of people vaccinated with their first dose of a two-dose regime was 691,055.

The number of people vaccinated with their second dose was 654,912, while the number of people vaccinated with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 56,920.

A total of 152,175 people have received an additional primary dose or a booster dose.

The number of people tested in both public and private facilities is 723,771, of which 315,072 were done at private facilities and 408,699 were done at public facilities.