Two men jailed for unlawfully having cables in Siparia

File photo

A Siparia magistrate sentenced two men to two years’ jail for unlawfully having a quantity of cables early Tuesday.

Shawn Singh and Andrew Muren faced magistrate Aden Stroude and pleaded guilty.

PC Bahaw laid the charges and Sgt Naresh Bajan prosecuted.

The police said at around 2.10 am on Tuesday, the police were on mobile patrol along the SS Erin Road in Siparia near La Brea Trace. They saw the men carrying cable in an empty lot of land overgrown with bush.

The police stopped and got out of the van. The two dropped the cables on the ground and began running further in the bushes on seeing the officers.

The police ran after them and caught them a short distance away.

Police believe the cables were either stolen or unlawfully obtained. Insp Ali and Sgt Nicholas led the investigations.