TTFA begins U15 screening sessions on Saturday

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) will host screening sessions for girls between the ages of 13-15 years and boys between the ages of 12-14 years for selection to their High Performance teams.

For the U15 girls in Trinidad, screening kicks off on Saturday at the Ato Boldon training field in Couva from 9-11am. Registration begins from 8-8.45am. Sessions continue on Monday and Wednesday from 3:30-6pm and conclude on Saturday, from 8am-noon.

Tobago U15s begin their trial at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Scarborough from next Monday. Registration runs from 3.30pm-4pm and wil be followed by training sessions from 4pm-6pm. Trials continue at the same venue on May 23 and May 25, from the same time.

Girls are encouraged to attend all screening sessions if possible.

For the U14 boys in Trinidad, they commence with registration at the Larry Gomes Stadium, in Malabar, on Saturday from 8am. Training goes until noon.

Next Saturday, May 22, the sessions move to the Ato Boldon training field and then to Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella. Both sessions get under way from 8am.

And for the U14 Tobago boys, trials begin on Tuesday, continue on Thursday and then repeat the same schedule the following week. For each session, registration starts at 3:30pm with training concluding at 6pm.

All interested players must attend the sessions with one red jersey and one white jersey. For more information, contact 364-0489.

Potential participants must use the relevant links to register:

Girls U15 Trinidad – https://forms.gle/gHk7kCGiNhgKzjba8

Girls U15 Tobago – https://forms.gle/KXoCiuPBgncBhhUR7

Boys U14 Trinidad – https://forms.gle/nqCBuQ3UJmSczzSQ6

Boys U14 Tobago – https://forms.gle/vAK4srtaP96eEjhx9