Slain Chaguanas businessman's funeral set tentatively for Saturday

Businessman Darryl Dindial.

Relatives of slain Chaguanas businessman Darryl Dindial hope to hold his funeral on Saturday.

But the family was still awaiting the results of an autopsy at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James up to Wednesday afternoon, before confirming the date.

The 52-year-old victim, also called David, owned Dindial's Auto Supplies at Caparo Valley Brasso Road in Montrose, Chaguanas.

A relative said the body is set to be taken to the family's home for a private ceremony. Then it would be taken to the businessplace for anyone who wants to attend. Dindial is to be cremated at the Waterloo Cremation site.

Dindial had just closed the business and was about to get into his Toyota Hilux van when gunmen accosted and shot him on May 5, shortly before 7 pm.

The police believe the men wanted to steal cash and other items from the business. But Dindial had already locked the doors. The killers escaped with an undisclosed amount of money that Dindial had with him.

At the time of the ambush, he was on his cellphone talking to his two children, 13 and nine, via video call.

They did not see the shooters, but heard their father's blood-curdling screams.

Nearby residents took him to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where he died.

A relative told Newsday the murder has taken a mental toll on the family.

"The children have not gone to school since the murder," a relative said.

The relative said staff from the children's schools have spoken with relatives.

No one has been arrested.

Central Division and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.