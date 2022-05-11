Release of info on Cummings now is suspect

Gary Griffith - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I am trying to understand what Gary Griffith and Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial expected the Prime Minister to do with the “report” from the Special Branch on then senator Foster Cummings. I suppose they expected him to act in a reckless manner like a former PM – simply firing ministers on whispers.

Apparently, this report from the Special Branch was sent to the PM in 2019. We do not know if the PM passed this on for internal investigation and the report was negative. In such a case, according to political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, that was the end of the mater.

It would have been a different matter if the Special Branch “report” had been sent for investigation by the police. And their findings sent to the DPP to determine whether charges could be laid. Had Cummings being hauled before the courts, I believe Dr Rowley would not have had him on his team.

It is my view that releasing this information three years later is suspect. And having it raised on a political platform attracting comment from a former commissioner of police who is now the leader of new political party compounds the suspicion.

A PM must always act soberly, fairly and with good judgment. Rowley must continue to display these qualities even though the provocation is intense.

HARRY PARTAP

former UNC MP