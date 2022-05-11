PowerGen seal spot in T20 Festival semis

PowerGen's Uthman Muhammad -

POWERGEN sealed a place in the semifinals of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Queen’s Park II in Group B at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva, on Tuesday.

Uthman Muhammad and Narad Kissoondath were the star performers for PowerGen, grabbing 4/25 and scoring 55 not out respectively.

Muhammad’s four-over spell limited Queen’s Park II to a modest 120/8 in 20 overs.

Dexter Sween tried to guide Queen’s Park II to a respectable total with 32 off 22 balls and Joshua Ramdoo chipped in with 30 off 37.

Kissoondath, who batted for the entire PowerGen innings, cracked nine fours and one six in his 42-ball knock.

Videsh Sookhai also showed his quality at the crease with 37 off 19 balls to help guide PowerGen to 124/2 in 12.5 overs and a place in the final four.

In the other match on Tuesday, Queen’s Park I got past Preysal by six wickets.

Queen’s Park I ended Group B with three wins from as many matches and will feature in the Premiership I semifinals, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the semifinals in the Premiership II competition will be held at NCC with matches at 11 am and 3 pm.

SUMMARISED SCORES

QUEEN’S PARK II 120/8 (20 overs) – Dexter Sween 32, Joshua Ramdoo 30; Uthman Muhammad 4/25 vs POWERGEN 124/2 (12.5 overs) – Narad Kissoondath 55 not out, Videsh Sookhai 37.

PowerGen won by eight wickets.

PREYSAL 164/7 (20 overs) – Denesh Ramdin 60, Saiba Batoosingh 35 not out; Terrence Hinds 3/29, Bryan Charles 2/9 vs QUEEN’S PARK I - 165/4 (19 overs) – Darren Bravo 52 not out, Jyd Goolie 32 not out; Vishan Jagessar 2/17. Queen’s Park I won by six wickets.